Insecure Season 4 Trailer Released

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

We’ve all been waiting and finally season 4 of insecure will be out on HBO on April 12th. All of our favorite characters will be back and from the trailer, we see that Issa is job-less and man-less but Lawerence has a new woman who is one of Issa’s friends. It looks like things are getting messy and we love it! Also, Molly and Asian-bae are still going strong but will she self-sabotage this relationship like she’s done in the past? Get your watch party plans and set your DVRs because April 12th will be the start of another fun season!

 

