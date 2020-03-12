Daniel Snyder Suspends Travel for Coaches and Scouts, Cancels 30 Pre-Draft Visits amid COVID-19

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement Thursday morning informing all Redskins coaches and scouts to suspend all travel “until further notice” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice,” said Snyder. “The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.”

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network also reported that the Redskins will be canceling their 30 pre-draft visits to their facility, the first team to publicly do so.

Off that tweet from @MikeMcCartney7 and the earlier statement from Dan Snyder, word is the #Redskins will also be canceling their 30 pre-draft visits to their facility. Snyder and the Skins among the more active teams on this front right now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2020

The Giants and Jets are the latest teams to suspend travel for its coaches and scouts “for the foreseeable future” in accordance to COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports. This is expected to become a league-wide policy.

The #Jets are pulling all coaches and scouts off the road for the foreseeable future, due the COVID-19 situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2020

The #Giants are among the teams pulling coaches off the road for workouts and Pro Days, and several other teams are expected to do the same. Teams will be briefed by the league office in a conference call later today for guidance on how to proceed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2020

Anthony Haynie III

