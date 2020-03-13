CLOSE
Washington Wizards Directed to Self-Quarantine For “Cautionary Reasons”

The Wizards played the all-stars Rudy Gobert, Donavon Mitchell & the Utah Jazz on February 29th. Both Players tested positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Wizards players and coaches have been directed to “self-quarantine” for cautionary reasons due to CoronaVirus COVID-19 concerns. The Wizards played the Utah Jazz on February 29th and against New York on March 10th. Utah Jazz all-stars Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell have both tested positive CoronaVirus COVID-19 before their canceled Wednesday night game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, which led to the NBA suspending the 2019-2020 season.

In a statement, the Wizards said that Players, coaches, and staff members who exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

Source | Washington Wizards | NBC Sports Washington

In related news, an official who worked CAA Tournament at Wizards practice facility has been confirmed to have Coronavirus. the tournament was held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast.CAA released a statement saying that “the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked.

RELATED: Report: NCAA Tournament Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

RELATED: Daniel Snyder Suspends Travel for Coaches and Scouts, Cancels 30 Pre-Draft Visits amid COVID-19

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!   Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]    

Washington Wizards Directed to Self-Quarantine For “Cautionary Reasons”  was originally published on theteam980.com

