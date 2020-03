Love and Hip Hop New York OG Somaya Reece stopped by the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about her experience on the show as one of the original cast members. Somaya talked about her tea line “Get Slim Detox Tea” and why other online teas are not good for you but her ingredients set hers apart. Watch the Full interview Below:

