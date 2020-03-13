Steve Buckhantz: Use ‘Lockout’ Seasons as a Guideline for Scheduling Remainder of Season

Wednesday evening, the NBA suspended its 2019-2020 season “until further notice” after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, which has been deemed a national pandemic by the World Health Organizaition.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in an appearance Thursday on TNT’s Inside the NBA, added to this report stating that the suspension of the NBA would last “at least 30 days.”

Former Wizards play-by-play analyst Steve Buckhantz joined Friday The Doc and Galdi Show on The Team 980/95.9FM to discuss what feasibly could be the NBA’s next move, in terms of how to end the regular season and when to start to the playoffs.

“I’m sure they’ve used the lockouts as some sort of a guideline because those seasons they played 60 or 66 games,” Buckhantz expressed. “I don’t know if you try to modify the remainder of the season. We’re talking about basically the same length as the last couple of lockouts, and then you had a modified playoff system. As I recall, back in 2011-2012, I want to say there were five-game series. I don’t think there were seven-game series.”

The most recent NBA lockout forced the 2011-2012 season to be shortened to 66 regular season games. Most NBA teams have played between 64 and 66 games already, so it’ll be interesting to see what the NBA decides to do once game play resumes.

