Bossip Staff

According to RollingOut, an unidentified Miami police officer was seen in a viral video attacking an unarmed Black woman who was trying to enjoy her spring break.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The trouble began when the woman was running and accidentally bumped into the officer knocking them both to the ground. The officer is seen getting up and pushing the woman BACK to the ground. He then grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the ground while a scared crowd looked on.

To this point, the officer nor the victim has been identified but we know that social media will do its thing and we fully expect this porky policeman to be identified, publicly shamed, and held accountable by one means or another…

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating Unarmed Black Woman was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com