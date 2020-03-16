DJ Delicate: Akademiks Goes On Emo Rant About Joe Budden [Video]

Joe Budden continues to flourish in media but it seems he has ruffled the feathers of his former co-worker. Akademiks is in his feelings once again.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the celebrity gossip blogger felt a way about Joey’s recent interview on The Breakfast Club. Last week the Slaughterhouse MC paid a visit to the popular morning radio show with his State Of The Culture staff. During the discussion, Budden discussed his start at Complex on Everyday Struggle and AK’s name came up when he made it clear that the afternoon talk show fell off when he exited stage left. “I love Wayno and I love Ak. I appreciate that the show is still on, but it’s different” he explained.

Naturally, this got back to Akademiks and he went on a lengthy rant that was largely pointed at responding back at Joe. “Joe probably gets ninety percent of the bread,” he theorized. “That’s all he ever wanted. Great for him, but view-wise? You can say Everyday Struggle ain’t what it was in terms of cultural impact when Joe was there but is anybody talking about State Of The Culture?”

He would go on to further try to explain that he doesn’t need Joe. “I’m trying to tell you to tame that ego. And I’ve let ego get the best of me at times. I’ve said certain sh*t. Just chill out bro. I’m not upset at what you are doing, I love what you’re doing…It’s dope!”

In closing, he dispelled the ongoing narrative that he made a mistake by not leaving with Budden. “I want to get in the podcast game, it’s never no hate. But when you try to position me not getting down with y’all. It’s like you wanted me to be your son, I’m not nobody’s son in this sh*t.”

The tirade got on Joe’s radar and he responded via a tweet.

It was all naive, that’s my guy but he’s got a bit to learn in this business — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 14, 2020

You can see the rant below.

