There goes the neighborhood! You don’t have to wait much longer… Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong returns for its final season and it doesn’t disappoint. Some long-awaited answers will finally be revealed… Like who is Alex? You’re going to find out but what will that mean? The final season promises to be explosive and sexier than ever! Season premiere Tuesday at 10/9c on OWN.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: