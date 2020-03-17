KYSWomensDay: Alex Mali Live Performance [Video]

If you didn’t know who Alex Mali opened up the 2020 KYS Women’s Day concert you did afterward! The singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York opened up the show, showing an amazing range of vocals that left the crowd in awe. After listening to her single “Obviously,” it IS obvious that we will be hearing more from Mali in the near future.

Check out her live performance at the KYS Women’s Day Concert and make sure you find Mali on wherever you stream your music!

