KYSWomensDay: The Bonfyre Live Performance + Interview [Video]

The Bonfyre has been buzzing since the debut of her single “Automatic from her “Ready To Love” EP in 2018. The singer, who has been mentored by industry greats Raphael Saadiq and L.A. Reid put all of that talent on display at the 2020 93.9 WKYS Women’s Day Concert to a packed crowd.

Check out The Bonfyre’s live performance at the 2020 KYS Women’s Day Concert and her in-depth interview with The Morning Hustle’s Angie Ange where we learn more about the singer. Anyone want to learn about Polynesian dancing?

