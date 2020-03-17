Trending Topics: College Graduation Cancellations & Tom Brady Gives The Deuces To The Patriots [VIDEO]

The Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all over the country as it continues to cancel major events, now college graduations & having people look at you crazy if you sneeze or cough anywhere in public at the moment.

Even though Billy A. Smith hasn’t had too many sports to report on lately, today is a historic day as Tom Brady announces he will not be returning to the New England Patriots and will enter free agency!

Catch up with everything in news, entertainment, and sports with The Morning Hustle’s Trending Topics!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

