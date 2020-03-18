CLOSE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Young Thug “Bullets With Names,” Grafh ft. Benny The Butcher “Blow” & More | Daily Visuals

Machine Gun Kelly and Young Thug toast to life and Benny The Butcher and Grafh get gritty with it. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Rapper Young Thug Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas Featuring: Young Thug Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 07 Oct 2016 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

Though Machine Gun Kelly’s been experimenting with the pop-punk sound of the music game, that isn’t keeping him from delving back into the rap genre where he started his career.

Linking up with the ATLien known as Young Thug, MGK and Thugger get poured up and turned up from the studio to the arcade as they enjoy the fruits of their labor in their clip to “Bullets With Names.”

Elsewhere Benny The Butcher prepares to perform surgery with a chainsaw while Grafh styles inside an impressively stacked garage for their visuals to “Blow.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood, Sauce Walka featuring Sancho Saucy, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY FT. YOUNG THUG – “BULLETS WITH NAMES”

GRAFH FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BLOW”

ACE HOOD – “CONFIDENT”

SAUCE WALKA FT. SANCHO SAUCY – “CASH ON ME”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “STREET LOVE”

MULATTO – “RICH SEX”

LIL REESE – “KILL DON’T HURT”

KAMAIYAH – “WHATEVER WHENEVER”

