Some Baltimore residents from several neighborhoods got up on rooftops to have a good time, as a show of unity. This all took place on Tuesday night, even while practicing social distancing.

“I got the idea when I saw the video of people on lockdown in Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak, gathering at windows and terraces every night, singing and playing instruments. So I called on neighbors to get on their rooftops and stoops,” said Brittney North.

Some residents of Patterson Park, Upper Fells Point, and Canton came up with a way to have fun and party at a distance while showing love with their neighbors at the same time, but on their separate rooftops.

“This is a good kind of escape from all the negative that’s going on and bringing it back to the positive,” said organizer Brittany North.

What are some of the ways you having fun together while staying apart? Netflix has introduced a new way to binge-watch your favorite shows with friends, Netflix Parties!

Some Local Residents Come Together While Practicing Social Distancing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com