Joe Person: Thomas Davis Will Show Redskins What A ‘Buy-in’ Mentality Looks Like

Linebacker Thomas Davis will be playing in Washington next season, the three time Pro Bowler announced Tuesday via Instagram. With the move, Davis will be reuniting with his former head coach Ron Rivera, under whom he played eight seasons while in Carolina.

Carolina insider Joe Person, who covered Davis when he played for the Panthers, joined Wednesday’s The Doc and Galdi Show on The Team 980/95.9 FM to discuss all that the Redskins are getting with the 36-year-old Davis.

“Let me put it in a picture,” Person states. “The picture of Thomas Davis’ right arm after Super Bowl 50 that he played with, basically a broken arm. And after he took off all the padding, it looked like a football. It was swollen up. The stitches looked like the laces on a football and that one photograph just epitomized who Thomas Davis was as a player, as a warrior, and as a teammate.”

Person also believes that Davis will be a difference maker in the Redskins locker room, aiding in his former head coach’s effort to change Washington’s culture.

“He brought him in to be a force in the run defense game, and to absolutely show other people in that Redskins locker room what a buy-in mentality looks like and just for the overall leadership, on and off the field,” Person expressed.

