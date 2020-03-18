Al Galdi: Classic Culture Signing With Addition Of Thomas Davis

Thomas Davis announced Tuesday via Instagram that he will play in Washington under his former coach Ron Rivera next season.

LB Thomas Davis signed with Redskins per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/txPtKtzTSN — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 17, 2020

Davis, who started all 16 games and led the Chargers in tackles last season with 112, played eight seasons under Rivera in Carolina where he earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and a 1st-Team All-Pro selection. The Team 980’s Al Galdi viewed the 36-year-old as a “classic culture signing.”

“You bring in a guy, A, who actually can still play more than you may think, but B, is here to help Ron Rivera reset the culture,” Galdi states.

Ever since his hiring, Rivera has taken steps to change the culture here in Washington and Galdi deems this signing as another step in the right direction.

Anthony Haynie III

