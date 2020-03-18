Northwest Hospital Provider Tests Possible For Coronavirus, Sinai Hospital Patient Also Tests Positive

LifeBridge Health officials here in Baltimore confirmed Wednesday that they have two positive cases of coronavirus in their facilities.

A Statement from LifeBridge Health:

We have recently learned that a Northwest Hospital provider has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine at home. This provider has informed their staff, and we have identified individuals who may have come into contact with this provider, including patients and employees. Our teams are communicating directly with those persons, including what steps they may need to take. We are following our internal protocols, including state and federal guidelines, to determine the next appropriate steps.

A patient at Sinai Hospital has also tested positive for COVID-19. Our staff has been following protocols and appropriate precautions in caring for this person. The patient is doing well, and we expect them to be discharged from the hospital soon.