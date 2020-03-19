Are You Not Entertained: 10 Celebs Utilizing Social Media To Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied During #Coronavirus Social Distancing

During a time when many people around the world are uncertain what to expect next regarding the pandemic, some celebrities are using the downtime to give back.

Utilizing social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook Live, many celebrities are going online to lend their talents to help ward off boredom and help keep fans from going stir crazy. Singer John Legend kicked off the trend by announcing that he would be streaming a live free concert from his living room on Tuesday (Mar 17) as a part of the #TogetherAtHome initiative.

Legendary choreographer and actress Debbie Allen also took part in the trend, offering to live stream free dance classes for fans to assist with those having trouble with social distancing.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, dancer, and owner of Debbie Allen Dance Academy — who also stars as Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey’s Anatomy — announced she is teaching a dance class on Instagram Live on Wednesday (Mar 18) at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST.

Even DJs are getting in on the trend, using social media to have an all-out session or to teach techniques. Veteran MC and DJ Mad Skillz took to his social media on both Monday and Wednesday of this week, to live-stream his old school spin sessions to help with those in need of relief.

For those who are fans of the culinary, celebrity chef and Gucci Osteria’s Massimo Bottura announced that he is offering free culinary classes via Instagram Live.

While many are turning to the best delivery service available, others are using the time at home to jump into their own kitchens, and the Michelin-starred chef wants to help with a nightly, free cooking series he officially launched via his personal Instagram page.

Erykah Badu is also using her talents to aid in relief. On Tuesday (Mar 17), Badu announced that she was launching her “Quarantined Concert Series” to bring entertainment to her fans from the comfort of their homes.

“Listen love, the show must go on,” she said in a minute-long clip uploaded to her Instagram page. “We gotta keep moving, y’all. We gotta keep this thing going. We’re a community of artists who…our survival depends on performing, creating, laughing, living, and loving when we’re still alive.”

For those into Alternative Music, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, also shared his talent by live-streaming an intimate, impromptu home concert on Monday (Mar 16).

“I was supposed to be with the band Coldplay today, from which I come, but we’re stuck in different countries. So we can’t play together” he said into the camera. “So I’m here at your service for the next 20-something minutes. I’ve never done this before, so if I seem a bit nervous, I’m sorry.”

Grammy Award-winning artist Pink also joined the #TogetherAtHome series, by offering a free concert and piano lessons to fans via Instagram live.

SiriusXM also announced the launch of the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on UMF Radio starting this Friday (March 20). The limited-run radio channel will feature exclusive DJ sets from artists who were set to take the stage at the now-canceled Ultra Music Festival in Miami this weekend, including Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Major Lazer and more.

Yungblud raged out during a YouTube concert that featured appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Thorne and more. “Having the ability to connect with you ain’t gonna get taken away. f— that. I can’t wait to see you,” he previously tweeted. “Tell ya fookin mates. CONCERT MONDAY 7AM PST… I want the show to feel as real as possible.”

Miley Cyrus will host another hourlong live stream on Instagram starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. This installment will include a seven-minute workout, plus chats with Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer as well as Love Is Blind breakout couple, Lauren and Cameron. Cyrus plans to do her Bright Minded live streams Mondays through Fridays.

