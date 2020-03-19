Justin Bieber ft. Kehlani “Get Me (Changes: The Movement),” Curren$y ft. Fendi P “Swang” & More | Daily Visuals

After a long hiatus the pop star turned R&B-ish singer, Justin Bieber returned with a new album in Changes, and since it’s release he’s been going hard dropping visuals for seemingly every cut on the album.

This time around the Canadian crooner came through with his latest clip for “Get Me (Changes: The Movement)” which revolves around a prisoner in Prague making a daring escape that consists of him performing all kinds of dance numbers with sexy guards. If that was Rikers Island it woulda been a wrap for ol’ boy. Pop and lock, fool!

Back on the real Hip-Hop side, Curren$y and Fendi P link up for their visuals to “Swang” which features lots of cars, lots of smoke and a bagel… probably with cream cheese. No specifics were given.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Grafh featuring Dope Gang Porter, Kash Doll, and more.

JUSTIN BIEBER FT. KEHLANI – “GET ME (CHANGES: THE MOVEMENT”

CURREN$Y FT. FENDI P – “SWANG”

GRAFH FT. DOPE GANG PORTER – “GAWD GAWD”

KASH DOLL – “RICH HOOCHIE”

LIL POPPA FT. QUANDO RONDO – “BEEN THRU”

A.CHAL – “PINK DUST”

ROD WAVE – “PRAY 4 LOVE”

K CAMP – “SAME TIME”

