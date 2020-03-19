CLOSE
Take Care: Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantining After Running Through West Hollywood With Kevin Durant

Drake is reportedly self-quarantining after partying with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (who recently tested positive for Coronavirus) in yet another shocking celebrity development amid the steadily worsening Coronavirus crisis.

Sources tell Page Six that Aubrey isolated himself in his larger-than-life Toronto mansion after turning up with KD eight days ago at Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

As of now, there’s been no official statement from his camp, label or anyone connected to the platinum-selling rapper but we’ll certainly update you as information becomes available.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

