Are NBA Players Getting Priority Treatment When It Comes To Coronavirus Testing? NYC Mayor Thinks So

The rich seem to keep winning– even when it comes to coronavirus testing.

We’ve seen stars like Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba catch the virus and receive immediate care, but it was the NBA’s testing practices that have rubbed some the wrong way.

Currently, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and four Brooklyn Nets have tested positive, which prompted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to tweet, “We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in America with hundreds of new cases discovered each day, one of the biggest issues has been resources which include hospital beds, ventilators, masks and most importantly test kits. The lack of tests allows the virus to spread quickly as some people who are asymptomatic can unknowingly infect those with underlying health issues and the elderly.

The National Basketball Player’s Association, or NBPA, fired back at the critique.

“There’s nothing irresponsible — if you’ve got that information [that you’ve been exposed] — about trying to get the tests,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday. “The problem that more of us can’t get the tests — and I’m not apologetic about saying it — in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed.”

On Wednesday President Trump even weighed in on the wealthy and famous getting preferred treatment. At the daily coronavirus press conference he was asked, “How are non-symptomatic professional athletes getting tests while others … can’t get them? Do the well-connected go to the front of the line? … Should that happen?”

“No, I wouldn’t say so,” Trump answered. But perhaps that’s been the story of life.”

One of the Brooklyn Nets that tested positive is Kevin Durant, and while he says he feels fine, he remained positive saying, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Are NBA Players Getting Priority Treatment When It Comes To Coronavirus Testing? NYC Mayor Thinks So was originally published on cassiuslife.com

