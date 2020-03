Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn discuss the Redskins offseason moves so far. B-Mitch explains why he’s happy with the Redskins free agency moves despite not signing a “big name” player. Take a listen as B-Mitch explains why “winning the offseason” with big money signings doesn’t always ensure a team will be good.

Brian Mitchell likes the Redskins offseason moves so far was originally published on theteam980.com

Cy Fenwick

Also On 93.9 WKYS: