So Sad: Floyd Mayweather Mourns Death Of Uncle And Boxing Legend Roger Mayweather, R.I.P.

Legendary boxing figure Roger Mayweather, a key influence in Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s career, has passed away at the age of 58 according to a TMZ report. Roger Mayweather’s specific cause of death has not been confirmed but the reports do mention that the sports figure’s health had been declining in recent years due to diabetes.

The respected boxing figure was known in recent years as the uncle and trainer to boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather, but Roger was a champion in his own right. He held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles from 1983-1984 and the WBC light welterweight title from 1987-1989 and was the originator of the nickname “Black Mamba”. 

This is the second close family member Floyd Mayweather Jr. has lost in the span of a week. Last week, Josie Harris, the mother to Floyd’s three children passed away at her California home. Still grieving publicly over Harris, Floyd shared some of his grief over his uncle’s passing on his Instagram page as well.

RIP Roger “BLACK MAMBA” Mayweather

We send our deepest condolences to the Mayweather family during this somber time. Rest in peace Roger Mayweather.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

So Sad: Floyd Mayweather Mourns Death Of Uncle And Boxing Legend Roger Mayweather, R.I.P.  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

