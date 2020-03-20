The Redskins have been busy since the NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday at noon. Wednesday, at 4 p.m., marked the official start to the new NFL season and the first day of free-agency.

Redskins free-agent signings:

Wes Schweitzer – Guard – signed three-year, $13.5 million deal Kendall Fuller – Corner Back – signed four-year, $40 million deal Kevin Pierre-Louis – Linebacker – signed one-year, $3.45 million deal Thomas Davis – Linebacker – signed one-year deal Sean Davis – Safety – signed one-year, $5 million deal J.D. McKissic – Running Back – signed two-year deal Logan Thomas – Tight End – agreed to terms Cornelius Lucas – Tackle – signed two-year, $5.3 million deal Nate Orchard – Defensive End – re-signed on a one-year deal Jon Bostic – Linebacker – re-signed on two-year, $6 million deal

ESPN’s John Keim joined Friday’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn and gave his assessment of how the Redskins have fared early on in free-agency.

“Probably in that C+ range because there’s nobody that jumps out to you,” Keim stated. I think if they had gotten Amari Cooper, who was really the only big guy they were going after once this process started, then you would look at it differently because you get a ‘play-maker’.”

A takeaway from the Redskins first week in free-agency that Keim appoints out is that they added depth at positions that they’ve been inadequate in the last few years.

“What they did do is address areas they needed depth at, depth inside, depth at tackle,” Keim points out. “Those depth signings are very important.”

He also likes the fact that the Redskins have not spent a lot of money on their free-agents, which Washington had been accustomed to doing.

“Too often this team has had big-money guys who aren’t making big-money plays.”

RELATED: Brad Biggs Gives Doc and Galdi Some Insight into OT Cornelius Lucas Signing

RELATED: Brian Mitchell Likes The Redskins Offseason Moves So Far

John Keim Gives Redskins C+ Grade in FA Thus Far, Do You Agree? was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: