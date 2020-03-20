Brad Biggs Gives Doc and Galdi Some Insight into OT Cornelius Lucas Signing

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Redskins were signing offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to a two-year contract worth up to $5.3 million. The signing is said to add depth on the Redskins’ offensive line.

Lucas, who has been a bit of a journeyman having played for four teams since entering the league in 2004, filled in nicely for the Bears last year after starting right tackle Bobby Massie suffered a high ankle sprain. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune joined The Doc and Galdi Show on The Team 980/95.9 FM with an assessment of Lucas’ play.

“While he wasn’t fantastic, he was pretty good,” Biggs concedes. “He put together some decent tape and I think you felt by the end of the season that Lucas was a guy that took that a minimum salary one-year deal and earned himself some money in free-agency.”

With Trent Williams’ future in question, this signing suggests that Lucas will likely compete with Geron Christian for the starting LT spot. Donald Penn could also be in the running after ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Thursday that Penn was not planning to retire and is “open to returning to the Redskins”.

