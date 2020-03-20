Billy Sorrells File: A Prayer For Everyone Stuck At Home With Their Kids [VIDEO]

We are through our first week of quarantine, and Billy Sorrells has already had it with trying to help his kids out with their homework because he can’t figure out how they are doing things in the class room now a days. So, he decided to take a moment and drop a prayer for all of those parents going through the same thing he is!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

