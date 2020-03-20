CLOSE
Report: CoronaVirus Testing Site To Be Held At FedEx Field

Buccaneers v Redskins

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

According to ABC7, FedEx Field will be used as a CoronaVirus testing site in Prince Georges County. Videos of Military-style tents and vehicles surfaced at the home of the Washington Redskins on Social Media on Friday.

 

 

The first CoronaVirus related death occurred in PG County. There have been reportedly 60+ positive cases of the virus in Maryland.

Source | ABC 7

