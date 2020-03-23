Kevin Sheehan: What Will The Redskins Get For Quinton Dunbar?

Kevin discusses what he thinks Ron Rivera and the Redskins will do with Quinton Dunbar…

Over the weekend Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Redskins were making Quinton Dunbar available via trade. Dunbar shortly after that report came out tweeted, “thankful for new beginnings.”

thankful for new beginnings — Quinton Dunbar (@chosen1_47) March 22, 2020

Back in early February we had multiple reports that Dunbar wanted to be traded or released. ESPN Redskins insider John Keim and Redskins insider Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reported that Dunbar had talked with the Redskins’ previous administration about an extension, but that per a source said there had been no contact with the Redskins since Ron was hired. Redskins insider JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington tweeted out comments from Dunbar, who said of Ron Rivera and his staff, “I don’t know them and they don’t know me. It is what it is.”

Then ESPN NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted that Dunbar “had reached out to the team to discuss a reasonable contract restructure but the club declined the conversation” and that Dunbar remained “resolute in his desire to be released or traded.”

Sowhere we are now, what should the Redskins get for Dunbar and what will they end up getting?

