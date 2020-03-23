The coronavirus has completely halted most of the American economy. With millions of folks not working, or laid off due to COVID-19, we decided to compile a list of all the companies who are hiring during the shutdown.
RELATED: How big companies are treating their employees during Coronavirus
______
Aldi
Hiring in all stores and warehouses
Amazon
https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6
Needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders
Dollar General
https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977
Looking to hire a number of full and part-time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network
Dollar Tree & Family Dollar
https://www.dollartree.com/careers
https://www.familydollar.com/careers
Looking to hire 25,000 people nationwide
Dominos
https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/
IMMEDIATELY hiring delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers
Sprouts
Looking for more than 110 part-/full-time roles across stores
Walgreens
https://corporate.publix.com/careers
Looking to fill 9,500 part-/full-time roles in stores across the U.S.
Walmart
Looking for 150,000 part-/full-time workers by end of May.
We still encourage those who can stay home, please stay home! This is the only way we can get through this pandemic.
Here Are The Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus Shutdown was originally published on hotspotatl.com