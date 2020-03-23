Baltimore 92q’s Raven Paris got invited to come on set and capture the behind the scenes of Baltimore’s artist, Brave Williams new music video, “Options”. Brave Williams played over 3 different women in her new music video directed by Michael Smigiel. This video warmed us up to the actor side of Brave Williams.

In February, the movie “Love Dot Com”, that she was featured in as “Shelby” casted by Thea Washington was also trending on Netflix as a must see! 2020 so far looks like an exciting year for Baltimore Own, Brave Williams! We are excited to see what she will do or release next!

You can now watch the official music video “Options” below and be sure to follow Brave on her instagram!

And check out her conversation with Chey Paker too!

Behind the Scenes of BmoreBrave “Options” Music Video! was originally published on 92q.com

Raven Paris

