Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest Of The School Year

 

As the number affected by the coronavirus continues to grow, Governor Ralph Northam has taken steps to further stop the spread of the pandemic by issuing a mandate to close Virginia schools for the rest of the academic year.

The Commonwealth currently has over 250 cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. The numbers climb daily.

