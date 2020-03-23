As the number affected by the coronavirus continues to grow, Governor Ralph Northam has taken steps to further stop the spread of the pandemic by issuing a mandate to close Virginia schools for the rest of the academic year.
The Commonwealth currently has over 250 cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. The numbers climb daily.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Latest…
- Kim Kardashian Addresses Taylor Swift, Cops Coronavirus Pleas Defending Yeezy
- [WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series
- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott ft. Young Thug “Out West,” The Weeknd “In Your Eyes” & More | Daily Visuals
- Report: Redskins Trade CB Quinton Dunbar To Seahawks For 5th-Round Draft Pick
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest Of The School Year was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS: