Seven-Year-Old Making Care Packages For Those In Need During Pandemic

Seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell of Gaithersburg, Md., is showing maturity and selflessness in response to the coronavirus crisis.

According to Fox 5, Bell saved up money from two birthdays and two Christmases, amounting to $600, to purchase and package 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” as well as 31 hot meals from local restaurant Buca Di Beppo. He took it upon himself to make these purchases after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan instituted a shutdown order for restaurants last Monday.

Bell put these care packages together to serve to senior citizens and help local businesses impacted by the shutdown.

“What’s up, guys! I’m at Target. Thank you for your donations, and look at all the stuff we got,” he said in a video to his supporters.

Bell added in another video, “Don’t forget our senior citizens. They need to eat, too.”

Cavanaugh told Fox 5 that he started his non-profit called “Cool and Dope” with the mission to “eradicate all bullying and youth suicide through political and social action by his 18th birthday on Nov. 20, 2030.”

He became a philanthropist and anti-bullying activist after, at just 5 years old, he was bullied to the point of having suicidal thoughts. His mom encouraged him to counteract his experience by creating a movement to spread positivity and love.

At just 7 years, old he has already acomplished so much. He gave a TEDX Youth Talk, got the city of Gaithersburg to dedicate February 21 as Bullying Awareness Day in honor of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old in Ohio who committed suicide because of bullying in 2017, his county designated October as Bullying Prevention Month, and this October he hopes to lead the Anti-Bullying Rally in Washington, D.C.

