HyperX’s New ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile Now Shipping

Now that your home due to the coronavirus shut down, chances are extremely high you are putting in some serious gaming time. HyperX just dropped a new accessory that will help extend your mobile gaming experience.

The new HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile now shipping the company announced today (Mar.23) is the follow up to the brands ChargePlay Clutch for the Nintendo Switch.

The new model features textured controller grips “for long sessions of comfortable gameplay” and also has Qi-certified wireless charging. There is also a removable 3000mAh battery pack that offers users extended mobile gameplay on mobile devices that do not have the option to be charged wirelessly but via USB support.

The magnetic battery pack can also be charged separately while the controller grips are being used. There is a LED indicator to show you the charge status. As far as devices that can fit on in the ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile, it is designed for a secure fit and simple docking for most smartphones with lengths of 129mm up to 172mm and depths of 13mm.

Speaking on the new ChargePlay Clutch for mobile Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX added:

“HyperX is excited to provide mobile gamers with the new ChargePlay Clutch for mobile. The new HyperX charging accessory enables the gamer to game comfortably with the grips and stay charged for extended gaming sessions with the included battery.”

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for mobile will cost you $59.99 and can be purchased on either the HyperX store or Amazon. It won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 in the Mobile Game Device category for its ability to provide longer, more comfortable gaming sessions, Qi-certified wireless charging compatibility with a detachable battery pack, and design detail and aesthetics.

Photo: Hyper X / Hyper X ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile

Bernard Beanz Smalls

