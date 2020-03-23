Redskins Release Safety Montae Nicholson

The Redskins announced on Monday that they have released safety Montae Nicholson. The former starter was among five players that were released according to the team.

Nicholson's transaction was listed as waived/failed physical. https://t.co/Oip0Rej7mK — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 23, 2020

Nicholson was originally a fourth-round draft pick of Washington’s in 2017. Despite being labeled as a raw prospect coming out of college, the Michigan State product took over as the starting free safety early in his rookie season. He went on to start 26 games in his three seasons with the Redskins, collecting three interceptions.

After a promising rookie campaign, Nicholson struggled as a sophomore. His play regressed and the team eventually replaced him in the starting lineup by trading for HaHa Clinton-Dix before the 2018 trade deadline.

In addition to his slip in play, Nicholson’s off-field issues also began in 2018.

On December 18, 2018, Nicholson was arrested and charged with public swearing, intoxication, and misdemeanor assault in Ashburn, Virginia. The charges were dropped in May 2019.

Then on November 14, 2019, it was reported that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Nicholson regarding the death of 21-year-old Julia Crabbe. On the night of Crabbe’s death, Nicholson and another man were identified as the ones who drove Crabbe to an Ashburn hospital. Crabbe’s cause of death was linked to drug overdose and Nicholson has not been officially charged.

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has heavily emphasized character as a trait he values as he remakes Washington’s roster.

“We’ve got to stay true to what I believe is a little bit of a philosophy, and that is: the best team has a great sense of family, the best family has great culture, and within that culture there’s tremendous character, and that’s what we’ve got to build,” Rivera said during his introductory press conference.

Monday’s cuts also included cornerbacks Breon Borders, Dee Delaney, Coty Sensabaugh, and Kayvon Webster.

