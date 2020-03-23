Report: Redskins Acquire QB Kyle Allen from Panthers

The trade reunites Allen with his former head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator, Scott Turner.

Allen had re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal earlier this month but became expendable after Carolina signed P.J. Walker of the XFL.

With Newton sidelined due to a nagging foot issue, Allen started 12 games for the Panthers in 2019. He threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 appearances. The 24-year-old won five of his first six starts but struggled down the stretch.

Once a five-star prospect out of high school, Allen started his college career at Texas A&M where he teamed up with 2019 first overall pick, Kyler Murray. After transferring to Houston in 2016, Allen became the Cougar’s starting quarterback in 2017 but was benched during their third game of the season.

After skipping his final year of college eligibility, Allen declared for the 2018 draft, where he’d ultimately go undrafted. He was claimed by Carolina and bounced between the active roster and practice squad before he made his first career start in late December because of injuries.

Allen beat out 2019 third-round pick Will Grier for the backup role and became the Panther’s starter in week three. Despite winning his first four starts, the team went 5-7 with Allen at the helm.

Now that their fifth-rounder is reportedly headed to Carolina, the Redskins have selections remaining in the 1st (#2 overall), 3rd (#66 overall), 4th (#108 & #142) and 7th (#216 & #229) rounds of the 2019 draft.