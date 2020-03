Tito’s Vodak has finally decided to step into the hand sanitizer game. The brand announced earlier this week, they would be making 24 tons of hand sanitizer. Tito’s hopes to drop the sanitizer in the coming weeks.

Tito’s also announced they would be giving the sanitizer away for free.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

