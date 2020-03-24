Music is how many are passing the time while practicing self distancing. Some of the underground’s finest are about serve up a project we can live with it on two levels.

As spotted on Hypebeast we will be getting a new collaborative effort from one of the game’s fiercest lyricists and a legendary beatsmith. Conway The Machine and Alchemist are primed to deliver a new EP called LULU at this end of this month. The title is a reference to Ace’s charismatic plug from the classic Paid In Full movie. As per the track listing we will get seven tracks with only Schoolboy Q and Cormega as featured artists.

To compliment the delivery Patta has worked with both performers on a LULU capsule collection consisting of a security jacket and a hat. The jacket features a velcro Patta chest patch, a large cover art patch on the back. The cap features a snapback closure, cover art patch in the front and Conway & Alchemist branding as well as Patta embroidery. Each jacket comes with a vinyl album.

LULU will be available on digital platforms starting Monday, March 30. You can catch some of the expected vibes from EP trailer below.

—

Photo: Patta

Patta Unveils Capsule Collection For Conway & Alchemist’s Forthcoming ‘LULU’ EP [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios

Also On 93.9 WKYS: