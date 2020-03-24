Houston Rapper Slim Thug Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Pandemic is affecting all walks of life and culture, including Hip-Hop. Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Already Platinum rapper took to his Instagram to reveal that despite being careful as far as self-quarantining and isolating, his test still came back positive—and this is not a game.

“So check this out, no games being played,” said Slim Thug. “I got tested for the Coronavirus yesterday, and it came back positive. As careful as I’ve been self-quarantining, staying home, I might’ve went got something to eat…nothing crazy…stayed in my truck, had [a] mask, gloves, everything on, and my test came back positive.”

He added, “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home. Self-quarantine. Do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”

Slim Thug relayed that he feels good and is already on the mend. He noted that the other day he had a fever and cough, but no longer has the aforementioned symptoms. As far as we can tell, he is the first notable rapper to be diagnosed. Drake had a scare after being in contact with Kevin Durant, but fortunately his test came back negative.

He closed with, “Y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here…Coronavirus.”

Prayers up to Slim Thug and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Alvin aqua Blanco

