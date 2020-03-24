Report: Redskins to Sign Peyton Barber to Two-Year Deal

The Washington Redskins are signing veteran running back Peyton Barber to a two-year deal, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports. The deal is said to be worth up to $3 million, with $600k in guaranteed money.
Last season, the Auburn product started the first seven games of the season before second-year player Ronald Jones II took over as the starter in Week 9. Barber would see his role diminish, ultimately finishing the season with 470 yards and six touchdowns on 3.1 yards per carry.
Barber, who spent the first four-years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had his best season in 2018, where he rushed for a career-high 871 yards and five touchdowns. The Team 980/95.9FM’s Al Galdi loves the addition of Barber and his ability to get downhill, but has really placed an emphasis on Barber’s durability.
Barber’s addition adds more depth to an already deep Redskins running back room. He joins Adrian Peterson, who led Washington in rushing with 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Derrius Guice and Bryce Love are also expected back from injury, and the Redskins just inked J.D. McKissic in free-agency.
After signing with the team, Barber uploaded a picture of himself as a youth football player in a Redskins uniform to his Instagram.
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” – Dr.Seuss I cannot thank the bucs organization and fans enough for the past 4 years of love and support that i’ve received. I came in as a young rookie and am leaving as veteran. God sure has a funny sense of humor. I look forward to being apart of the redskins family and seeing what the future holds next for me. Phil 3:13-14 “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
