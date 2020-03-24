Report: Redskins to Sign Peyton Barber to Two-Year Deal

The Washington Redskins are signing veteran running back Peyton Barber to a two-year deal, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports. The deal is said to be worth up to $3 million, with $600k in guaranteed money.

I'm told RB Peyton Barber is signing with the #Redskins on a 2-year deal, worth #3M, $600k guaranteed, per his agent. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 24, 2020

Last season, the Auburn product started the first seven games of the season before second-year player Ronald Jones II took over as the starter in Week 9. Barber would see his role diminish, ultimately finishing the season with 470 yards and six touchdowns on 3.1 yards per carry.

Barber, who spent the first four-years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had his best season in 2018, where he rushed for a career-high 871 yards and five touchdowns. The Team 980/95.9FM’s Al Galdi loves the addition of Barber and his ability to get downhill, but has really placed an emphasis on Barber’s durability.

Peyton Barber mostly struggled in 2018 & 2019. But he in 2017 was No. 3 among qualified RBs in success rate. He has 16 rushing/receiving TDs over last three seasons. He has just four fumbles over 551 career carries. And he has been very durable. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/CIqLN5SnVj — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 24, 2020

Barber’s addition adds more depth to an already deep Redskins running back room. He joins Adrian Peterson, who led Washington in rushing with 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Derrius Guice and Bryce Love are also expected back from injury, and the Redskins just inked J.D. McKissic in free-agency.

After signing with the team, Barber uploaded a picture of himself as a youth football player in a Redskins uniform to his Instagram.

