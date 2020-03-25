There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one that’s been going around.
Will filling out the 2020 Census impact whether you receive a stimulus check? According to the 2020 Census website,
“No. Your answers cannot be used to impact your eligibility for any government benefits, including any potential stimulus package. The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep your information confidential, and the answers you provide are used only to produce statistics.”
We encourage you to fill out your 2020 Census form online, by phone, or by mail. For more information on the 2020 Census visit 2020Census.gov
Folks Are Ready To Social Distance Tim Scott For Voting Against Coronavirus Stimulus Package
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential Coronavirus Stimulus Packages was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com