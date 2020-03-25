Ron Rivera Talks Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Cam Newton

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera joined WFNZ’s The Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey on Tuesday speaking at length about the trading for Kyle Allen, if that move means competition for Dwayne Haskins and whether recently released Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is an option.

WFNZ: News broke that there was a deal between the Panthers and the Redskins to send Kyle Allen your way and sending a 5th-rounder back this way. What was the impetus behind that deal and why did you feel it was important to get Kyle to D.C.?

Rivera: “The biggest thing more than anything else is that Kyle fits what we do. He understands our system. Scotty Turner is our offensive coordinator. We’re using the system we’ve basically had him use for 9 seasons, and Kyle is a young quarterback. He’s had some success. He’s good in the locker room. He understands what I’m looking for. He understands what Scotty is looking for, so hopefully we can take that and use it to our advantage with out new team.”

WFNZ: Is Dwayne Haskins your starting quarterback? Is that what you’re going into camp believing or are these guys going to compete?

Rivera: “We’re going into camp believing [Haskins is the starting quarterback], but they’re going to be competing. At the end of the day, nobody knows what’s going to happen, so we just have to get ourselves ready. Really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy, has a long arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I’m excited about what the potential could be.”

WFNZ: Today, we get the news that the Cam Newton era has come to an end with the Panthers. The news broke. How did it hit you?

Rivera: “Well it’s not for me to comment on their decision going forward, but the biggest thing more than anything else I was fortunate enough to have been there to be his head coach. Cam was great for us. He got us to the Super Bowl. He won a league MVP and he set a nice legacy there in city of Charlotte and the community. I did reflect a lot and have a bunch of conversation with friends just about who he was for us and what he meant. It’s an unfortunate thing, but it’s also apart of the game. Not everything lasts forever. Tom Brady is Tampa Bay!”

WFNZ: Was there any interest in bringing Cam Newton to D.C.?

Rivera: “No. At the end of the day, we have a young football team with a young quarterback in position. We have the chance to set and establish a thing so that’s the way we’re looking at it. Going forward, you never know what’s going to happen, but where we are right now, and we made a commitment to a young guy to find out who we have as a football team.”

