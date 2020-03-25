Julie Donaldson Discusses Trent Williams and Kyle Allen on Doc and Galdi

On Tuesday, Trent Williams’ agent, Vincent Taylor, released a statement asking for his client, Trent Williams, to be released or traded from the Redskins.

A statement from Trent Williams’ agent Vincent Taylor to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/jU04QMpegE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

With Williams’ future with the team in question, Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Wednesday to offer some insight as to what she thinks happens next.

“He wants that guaranteed money, he wants a new contract, and you have teams saying ‘we’re not willing to give this to you’,” Donaldson states. “The Redskins couldn’t meet his demands [either]. That’s the problem. That’s the hold up.”

It was rumored that the Browns would be willing to part ways with a second-round pick for Williams. Donaldson, however, deaded those rumors, saying “that was not going to be the case”.

Due to some uncertainty moving forward at the left tackle position, Donaldson agrees with Al Galdi that Jason Peters could fill that void.

“Jason Peters, I think is his age, still has something left in the tank and I think he can get you by and I think that’s kind of where the team is right now is ‘what can get you by in the next season while you are building towards the future,” Donaldson stated.

John Keim, however, reports that the Redskins have been in contact with Peters but isn’t overly optimistic about it.

Yes, the Redskins did talk to LT Jason Peters at one point. As of now, doesn't seem like anything going to happen. I think there's some curiousity in wanting to see what they have in Geron Christian as well. Assuming a TW trade, of course. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 25, 2020

Donaldson believes the Redskins may have to wait until after the draft to see where the market is for dealing Williams.

The Carolina Panthers also released quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday, and the Redskins insider explains why the Redskins, perhaps, opted to pursue another Carolina quarterback over an NFL MVP.

“One of the biggest selling points for why he came to the Redskins was to say he liked the young core of players and that includes Haskins,” said Donaldson. “I’m under the impression that Haskins is the starter, but you see the move that they just made, bringing Kyle Allen in. And he has said since his opening press conference that he wants competition at this position. I think this is the best, fair competition that you’re going to give Haskins.”

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Doc and Galdi Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Julie Donaldson Discusses Trent Williams and Kyle Allen on Doc and Galdi was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: