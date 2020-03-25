Angie’s Morning Motivation: Those Who Keep Learning, Will Keep Rising [VIDEO]

Sometimes people get to a certain age in life and think there is nothing else to learn, no need to study, or even try new things. Today’s Morning Motivation from Angie proves that is so far from the truth. This mornings quote comes from legendary investor and Vice Chairmen of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger.

Those who keep learning, will keep rising in life”

We’ve all heard the saying, “knowledge is wealth”, well now that we have some more free time on our hands because of the quarantine, it’s time to get on the internet or in some books and use this time to learn!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

