Coronavirus Cases In Virginia Increase By 101 Cases In One Day

The Virginia Department of Health is currently reporting that 391 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19. This is an increase of 101 cases from the 290 cases that were reported on Tuesday.

The VDH indicates that 5,370 people have been tested for the virus in the Commonwealth. At this time there have been a total of 9 deaths.

The increased numbers come just two days after Governor Ralph Northam announced the closure of Virginia schools for the rest of the academic year.

Governor Northam addressed the rapid growth and his plans for the containment of the pandemic in the Commonwealth during today’s afternoon press conference.

 

More at the VDH’s website.

 

