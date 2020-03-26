Netflix’s Latest Comedy Starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones is “#BlackAF”

When Kenya Barris announced his exit from ABC and his looming deal with Netflix, the words he used to describe his forthcoming projects were “loud, bold and unapologetic.”

And with the trailer of his latest show #BlackAF dropping on Youtube Thursday morning (March 26), he definitely held up his end of the bargain. Barris, the creator of Black-ish, is in front of the camera this go ’round, as Rashida Jones plays his wife. The two play well off parents with cars and a beautiful house to boot who are just trying to figure out how to raise their six kids.

The additional cast includes the kids’ Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

“Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered, and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept,” states the premise.

Barris plays a fictional version of himself attempting to navigate the world while being Black and exploring “parenting, relationships, race, and culture.”

The trailer starts off with Barris having a video conference with Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Will Packer, Tim Story, and Tyler Perry. Packer and Story don’t hesitate to crack jokes on Barris for Blackish’s demography being for middle aged white people and its clear that he wants to change things with the freedom he’s getting at Netflix. Hopefully thats just a peak at the dope cameos we can see in Netflix’s latest addition.

Barris not only stars in, but executive produces the series, which is slated to drop on April 17. Peep the trailer above.

