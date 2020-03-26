Blac Chyna Called Child Services On Rob Kardashian Over Alleged Burns To Daughter Dream

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six, “Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.”https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ScYU1FOHw/

Ciani said, “Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg. When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home.”

Chyna’s lawyer says Rob had his then-nanny call Chyna to admit Dream received the second burn from a lightbulb.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.