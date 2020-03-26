Barry Svrluga Discusses When MLB Season Could Start with Doc and Galdi

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post joined The Doc and Galdi Show on what was supposed to Opening Day for the Major League Baseball. The journalist joined the show to discuss what life has been for him without the start of baseball, when the MLB season could start, and his latest article on the Trent Williams saga.

Svrluga could not necessarily give a prediction for when the season would start, but he did pass along some ideas that the MLB may be considering amidst this”unprecedented circumstance.”

“Double-headers, shortened games, extra rounds of the playoffs because the season is shortened so it doesn’t have the sense of fairness that 162 games might,” said Svrluga.

Svrluga loves the fact that a league that has always clung to traditions is considering all of these options.

