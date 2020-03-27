Though we’re not too high on the thought of riding on hot-air-balloons just for the heck of it, to get away from this coronavirus pandemic best believe we’d book a ticket to hop on one ASAP.

Wiz Khalifa and Tyga on the other hand seem like they don’t mind riding on the gravity defying death traps as in their visuals to “Contact” the two of them take turns going airborne with a few thick young women in tow. This must’ve been shot before the whole social-distancing thing went into effect.

Speaking of which, Kehlani shows and proves that you can practice quarantine living and still be sexy as f*ck as she shows her exes what they lost in her home video style visuals to “Toxic.” Y’all fools done f*cked up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from HTIEKAL (Lakeith Stanfield), YNW Melly featuring Juice WRLD (R.I.P.), and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. TYGA – “CONTACT”

KEHLANI – “TOXIC”

YNW MELLY FT. JUICE WRLD – “SUICIDAL”

HTIEKAL – “FAST LIFE”

POST MALONE FT. KAI CA$H – “PRIVATE DANCER”

SIR – “YOU CAN’T SAVE ME”

MOZZY FT. BLXST – “I AIN’T PERFECT”

EXECUTIVE COOP FT. MULATTO – “CASH APP”

KAI CA$H – “STURDY”

LIL MOSEY – “BLUEBERRY FAYGO”

BLACC ZACC – “CAROLINA NARCO”

MRG FT. KEVIN CRUZ – “THE WAY IT GOES”

DEANTE’ HITCHCOCK FT. 6LACK – “HOW TF”

JOEY TRAP – “I DO”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Tyga “Contact,” Kehlani “Toxic” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: