Al Galdi: Ripping Trent Williams’ Agent Isn’t Getting Old…Yet

In a time where sports news is scarce Al Galdi is happy to have Trent Williams’ agent around. It also never gets old tearing him to shreds…

Vincent Taylor went on WJFK-FM in Washington, D.C.

Taylor said that when Trent was in the hospital, “No one came to see him. No one.” Trent on Halloween 2019 at Redskins Park said that during his time in a Chicago hospital no one from the Redskins came to visit him, though he was visited by an ex-Redskin in DeAngelo Hall. The Redskins initially looked horrible for not visiting Trent during his time in the hospital. How doesn’t anyone from the organization – Dan Snyder, Bruce Allen, Doug Williams, Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan – not visit Trent? But ESPN Redskins insider John Keim reported on Halloween night 2019 that a source said that then-Redskins head athletic trainer Larry Hess spent a week with Trent in Chicago and that multiple team officials called Trent during this time and after he was released but that those calls weren’t returned. Redskins insider Ben Standig of The Athletic DC reported on Nov. 1, 2019, that Hess spent several days with Trent.

Taylor also said that Ron Rivera meeting with then-free-agent tight end Greg Olsen before meeting with Trent “didn’t really sit right.” He indicated that Trent was turned off by how Ron Rivera had spoken to Trent: “You meet with them for 10 minutes, and his message to you is like, ‘Look, come in here and and prove yourself.’ It’s not to say, ‘Hey man, how you doing? How is your family? We think that you’re in our plans.’ If Trent Williams was in their plans, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Taylor said that “the contract has never been the hold-up” in terms of the Redskins trading Trent and that it was “totally false” that Trent was looking for even $20 million per year. Plus, he says that “it’s never been about the contract” and that “Trent has never made demands on a contract.”

Taylor also said that the reporting that Trent’s contract demands were holding up him being trade was “totally false…it’s strictly the team making a mockery…of the situation…at some point in his life, he would love to come back and be in the ring of honor.”

We also, has more information come to light from ESPN Redskins Insider John Keim yesterday regarding Trent Williams.

updates: Same as have said for a bit — Skins flexible to reach goal: 2nd RD value for TW. Multiple ways 2 achieve…Have maintained: won't give him away. Won't release ….Assessing trade partners for Redskins Pro Bowler Trent Williams – via @ESPN App https://t.co/OI4hOUQn61 — John Keim (@john_keim) March 26, 2020

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Al Galdi: Ripping Trent Williams’ Agent Isn’t Getting Old…Yet was originally published on theteam980.com

Greg Hough

Also On 93.9 WKYS: