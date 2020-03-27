Eli Manning Is Just As Confused As The Rest Of Us About Tom Brady Becoming A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Tom Brady‘s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t just shock sports fans– but another great quarterback too.

Eli Manning, who beat Brady’s Patriots twice in the Super Bowl as a member of the New York Giants was surprised when he found out the team he spent the first 20 years of his career with didn’t figure out how to keep him under contract.

“I was surprised, how it all worked out. I just did not imagine him leaving, them letting him go and him going somewhere else, just from my experience. But for him to have had all the success, do everything he’d done in New England and did it with one organization, I guess you just kind of wonder what was the reasoning?” he told the New York Post’s Steve Serby. “I don’t know if he felt unappreciated, or just wanted to try something different, but was surprised that this went down.”

Despite the Patriots no longer have Tom Brady under center, Manning is confident the team won’t fall from grace because they’ve still got the genius that is Bill Belichick.

“I think they still have a very good team, a great defense, great coaches. Obviously Tom was a very important part on their success over the years, but I think they have kind of a way and they have a system that Belichick has implemented there that I think will continue to find ways to have success, but it will be different,” he admitted. “If they go out and get a new quarterback, or stay with the guys they have, it might not be as it’s been in the past.”

Though Brady won’t be able to stick with one team during his entire NFL career, Manning was able to do so. After infamously being drafted by Chargers in 2004 and immediately demanding a trade to the New York Giants, he played as a member of Big Blue and won two Super Bowls before retiring just a few months ago.

