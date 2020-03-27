Roman Reigns Taps Out of Wrestlemania Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Wrestlemania 36 is still happening despite the global pandemic, but it’s going to be missing one of its biggest stars.

Roman Reigns was supposed to face off against Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship during the event that is set to take place on April 4 and 5. ProWrestlingSheet is reporting that Reigns will be tapping out due to health concerns connected to the coronavirus. Reigns decided that due to his recent battle with cancer, participating in the most prominent professional wrestling event was too risky.

Per ProWrestlingSheet:

Sources with knowledge of the situation tell us Reigns expressed to WWE that he didn’t feel comfortable doing anymore of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic because he’s immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia and didn’t want to risk his health.

We’re told WWE honored his request, and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.

As we previously reported, Stephanie McMahon detailed the many safety precautions the company is currently taking while filming shows during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes taking people’s temperatures and making sure they’re in perfect health before entering the WWE Performance Center, as well as not allowing anyone inside who has been out of the country (or in touch/contact with anybody who has been out of the country).

Wrestlemania 36 will be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, and to keep the athletes safe and corona free, there will be no fans in attendance.

Reigns, real name Leati “Joe” Anoaʻi, was first diagnosed with leukemia back in 2007 and defeated the disease. Reigns announced it came back in 2018 and took some time off from the WWE before making his triumphant return in 2019. He has been on fire since then.

It’s definitely serious when one of the WWE’s biggest stars says nah to Wrestlemania. Reigns will be replaced by another WWE star.

You can read our exclusive interview with Roman Reigns, where he talked about his transition from the ring to the big screen in Hobbs & Shaw.

